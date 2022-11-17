Tributes
Reigning National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball unveils 2023 schedule

Win and advance.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The back-to-back National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball team unveiled their 2023 schedule Thursday morning.

The Champs are set to play a 28-match regular season, a slate that includes four teams that made it to last year’s NCAA Championship Tournament.

19 matches are set to be played at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center this year, opening against Ball State in a two-match series on January 12-13 — its a rematch of last year’s NCAA semifinals where the ‘Bows pushed past the Cardinals in a five set thriller to advance to the title match.

In that Title match Hawaii faced bitter rival Long Beach State and they will host the Beach in March to open Big West Conference play.

This season also sees the return of the Outrigger Resorts Invitational, a field that features UCLA, Penn State and Purdue Fort Wayne — the tourney runs from March 9th to the 11th.

Other non-conference opponents include Saint Francis, Concordia-Irvine, Long Island and Pepperdine all making a trip to the islands while UH will have two road trips to face Queens, Belmont Abbey, Barton and Stanford.

After the LBSU series, Hawaii will begin their quest for another Big West Championship — the BWC tournament is set to be hosted in Irvine, California.

The NCAA Championship is set for May in Fairfax, Virginia where Hawaii hopes to go for their third-straight National Title.

UH men’s volleyball season tickets go on sale in December.

