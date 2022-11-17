Rainbow Wahine basketball set to host Bank of Hawaii Classic this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team has their first official home game of the season this weekend in the Bank of Hawaii Classic.

The Wahine begin the tournament on Friday with a game against Florida Gulf Coast and wrap it up on Sunday with a game against Lipscomb.

Hawaii is coming off of a 0-2 start to the season after dropping games against Oregon State and Portland in the Pacific Northwest, now back at home the girls are trying to win the Bank of Hawaii Classic for the first time since 2017.

Leading the way for the Wahine thus far is sophomore Daejah Phillips who started the season playing a combined 62 minutes in the first two contests while scoring 37 points — she shot a career-high 25 against Portland.

Tip off against FGU is set for Friday while tip off against Lipscomb is set for Sunday — both games start at 2:30 p.m.

