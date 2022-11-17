Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Rainbow Wahine basketball set to host Bank of Hawaii Classic this weekend

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:09 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team has their first official home game of the season this weekend in the Bank of Hawaii Classic.

The Wahine begin the tournament on Friday with a game against Florida Gulf Coast and wrap it up on Sunday with a game against Lipscomb.

Hawaii is coming off of a 0-2 start to the season after dropping games against Oregon State and Portland in the Pacific Northwest, now back at home the girls are trying to win the Bank of Hawaii Classic for the first time since 2017.

Leading the way for the Wahine thus far is sophomore Daejah Phillips who started the season playing a combined 62 minutes in the first two contests while scoring 37 points — she shot a career-high 25 against Portland.

Tip off against FGU is set for Friday while tip off against Lipscomb is set for Sunday — both games start at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run
HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the 3-month old boy and discovered the child...
Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured
President Biden on Wednesday made a brief stop in Hawaii on the way back to the nation’s...
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip
A judge ruled Eddieson Reyes shot and killed 19-year-old Triston Billimon last June on the of...
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen

Latest News

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Wahine volleyball hosts final homestand of the season, set to honor lone senior
Punahou makes first playoff appearance since 2016, set to face off with Mililani
Chasing the Championship
Punahou makes first State playoff appearance since 2016, set to face off with Mililani
XFL Draft 2022
Five former Rainbow Warriors selected in 2022 XFL Draft