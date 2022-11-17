Parents asked for more pedestrian safety efforts at Oahu’s North Shore — and they got it

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Transportation is responding to parents pleas on Oahu’s North Shore for more action to address pedestrian safety.

This week the DOT is installing two raised pedestrian crosswalks to act as speed bumps to reduce speeding in areas of concern.

Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary call it a win and step in the right direction.

Another raised crosswalk is scheduled to be completed this Friday, just down the road at Sunset Beach Christian Church.

Meanwhile, it’s a big deal for surfers who say it could worsen traffic near popular surf spots.

But surfers will just have to get used to the changes and so will other neighborhoods.

“We designed these raised crosswalks for you to drive the speed limit,” said DOT Deputy Director Ed Sniffen.

“You drive the speed limit, you’re fine. If you go over it, you’ll feel them.”

The DOT plans to another 40 raised cross walks across the state next year.

