Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday for the 2021 road rage killing of a teenager.

In May, a judge found Eddieson Reyes guilty of several charges, including second-degree murder, after the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Triston Billimon during a road rage incident.

Prosecutors said Reyes shot Billimon to death after forcing Billimon’s car to a stop near the Likelike off-ramp of the H-1 Freeway.

Along with second-degree murder, Reyes was also convicted of firearm crimes and terroristic threatening.

A second-degree murder conviction usually carries a life sentence with the possibility of parole. But prosecutors asked the judge to sentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole due to Reyes’ status as a persistent offender.

At the time of the fatal shooting, Reyes was on parole for a prior assault and reckless endangering case involving a firearm.

