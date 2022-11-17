Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen

A judge ruled Eddieson Reyes shot and killed 19-year-old Triston Billimon last June on the of...
A judge ruled Eddieson Reyes shot and killed 19-year-old Triston Billimon last June on the of the H1 Freeway.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:55 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday for the 2021 road rage killing of a teenager.

In May, a judge found Eddieson Reyes guilty of several charges, including second-degree murder, after the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Triston Billimon during a road rage incident.

Prosecutors said Reyes shot Billimon to death after forcing Billimon’s car to a stop near the Likelike off-ramp of the H-1 Freeway.

Prosecutor: Alleged off-ramp killer shot victim ‘straight through the heart’

Along with second-degree murder, Reyes was also convicted of firearm crimes and terroristic threatening.

A second-degree murder conviction usually carries a life sentence with the possibility of parole. But prosecutors asked the judge to sentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole due to Reyes’ status as a persistent offender.

At the time of the fatal shooting, Reyes was on parole for a prior assault and reckless endangering case involving a firearm.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach party in Waimanalo
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
Puletula Wilson
Oahu judge sentences man who drove drunk, went 100 mph before fatal crash
A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana...
Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center
Police have opened an attempted murder case following the incident.
Police identify driver accused of striking man with car during domestic argument
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run

Latest News

A Polish army truck drives towards the place where a missile struck, killing two people in a...
Midday Newscast: Missile that landed in Poland likely fired by Ukraine, officials say
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison
Palau grapples with how to respond to climate change, dwindling resources
Palau grapples with how to respond to climate change, dwindling resources