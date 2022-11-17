Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Jury finds 2 men guilty of hate crime in 2014 attack on Maui

jury has found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white...
jury has found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white man.(Surveillance Cameras)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:48 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) - A jury has found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white man.

Christopher Kunzelman says he was beaten while trying to fix up a home he purchased in a remote Maui village. He says his attackers, Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi Aki Jr., told him no white people would ever live there.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Defense attorneys did not deny the attack, but said it wasn’t a hate crime.

They say the men were not motivated by race but by Kunzelman’s disrespectful and entitled attitude.

Both men pleaded guilty to charges in state court, and the federal trial was only to determine if they were guilty of a hate crime.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run
A judge ruled Eddieson Reyes shot and killed 19-year-old Triston Billimon last June on the of...
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen
HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the 3-month old boy and discovered the child...
Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured
President Biden on Wednesday made a brief stop in Hawaii on the way back to the nation’s...
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip

Latest News

Mark Imaizumi stands amid a massive mound of toys collected for his annual toy drive.
‘We who can, should’: How a Hawaii man turned a small toy drive into a movement
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 138: It’s almost ‘go time’ for Miss Hawaii 2022
A funny thing happened to local funny man Tumua Tuinei. While he was playing football at the...
PODCAST: This Hawaii comedian’s viral videos during the pandemic kept us coming back for more
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Midday Newscast: Parking rates at Honolulu’s airport to rise in January