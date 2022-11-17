Tributes
HPD chief: Officers were chasing motorcyclist moments before critical crash

Police said Kamehameha Highway is shut down in both directions, between Ohai Street to Wilikina Drive.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:52 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were chasing a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday.

The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa.

In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said the chase started when plainclothes officers spotted a 34-year-old man operating a stolen motorcycle.

“Initial reports indicate the officers identified themselves, but the motorcycle continued down Ohai Street,” Logan said, in the statement.

“The officers followed the motorcycle for a short distance before it sped away, turned right onto Kamehameha Highway, disregarded a red traffic light at Wilikina Drive, and collided into a Jeep at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Wilikina Drive.”

According to Emergency Medical Services, the motorcyclist suffered “extensive injuries” and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries.

Logan did not say why the details on the chase were not released immediately following the crash.

In the statement, he said an administrative review of the incident is being conducted.

This story will be updated.

