Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers heading in for the weekend

Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers heading in for the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:15 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will continue across the state over the next couple of days. Upper troughs will enhance trade wind showers tonight into Friday, making thunderstorms possible over and around the Big Island. Some showers could be locally heavy at times. Winds will become strong this weekend as high pressure redevelops northeast of the islands.

The current north-northwest swell will slowly lower through Saturday, a reinforcing north swell will keep north shore surf near to above the seasonal average through Friday. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect through 6 AM Thursday. A new moderate size northwest swell building Saturday night and Sunday below advisory levels. East side surf will gradually rise over the weekend fueled by the strengthening trade winds. South shore surf will remain small through the weekend.

