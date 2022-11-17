Tributes
Elderly woman critically injured following pedestrian crash in Waimanalo

Kalanianaole Highway pedestrian crash
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:15 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly woman was critically injured following a pedestrian crash in Waimanalo Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the incident just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Kanapuu Drive.

Emergency Medical Services said they performed advanced life support on the 73-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

We’re told the driver remained at the scene and spoke with officers.

HPD have closed northbound lanes on Kalanianaole Highway for investigation but it has since been reopened.

It is unclear what led up to the crash. An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

