Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘A Christmas Story’ sequel is out now

The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed. Actor Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie, is pictured here in 2003. (AP Photos/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)(AP Photos/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The nearly 40-year wait is over – the sequel to “A Christmas Story” is here!

“A Christmas Story Christmas” premiered on HBO Max Thursday, starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie once again.

“A Christmas Story” premiered 39 years ago in 1983. Set in the 1940s, 9-year-old Ralphie told a story from his childhood where he obsessed about getting a BB gun as a Christmas gift.

In the new sequel, an adult Ralphie returns to his home in the 1970s to give his own kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.

Other actors reprising their iconic roles include Ian Petrella as Randy, as well as Zack Ward, the original Scut Farkus.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run
HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the 3-month old boy and discovered the child...
Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured
President Biden on Wednesday made a brief stop in Hawaii on the way back to the nation’s...
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip
A judge ruled Eddieson Reyes shot and killed 19-year-old Triston Billimon last June on the of...
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen

Latest News

FILE - People inspect the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Hrabove,...
3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
LIVE: Pelosi won’t seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress
A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill.
Scene: Tanker truck leak forces mass evacuations
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild....
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
3 US Customs agents shot, wounded off coast of Puerto Rico