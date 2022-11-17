Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Adderall shortage could last 30-60 more days, FDA says

Capsules of Adderall are pictured in this photo from Jan. 22, 2017. The Food and Drug...
Capsules of Adderall are pictured in this photo from Jan. 22, 2017. The Food and Drug Administration said the Adderall shortage should only last another 30 to 60 days.(Benjamin Vincent Kasapoglu / (CC BY 4.0))
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:38 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Adderall users can expect to see challenges in getting their prescriptions filled for a while longer.

The Food and Drug Administration said the Adderall shortage should only last another 30 to 60 days.

There has been a surging demand for the drug as well as intermittent manufacturing delays at the drug’s creator, Teva Pharmaceuticals.

A data analytics firm reported for people ages 22 to 44, usage has increased by 15% between 2020 and 2021.

The drug is primarily used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Doctors said a lack of access to Adderall can have implications for careers, home lives and even safety.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run
HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the 3-month old boy and discovered the child...
Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured
President Biden on Wednesday made a brief stop in Hawaii on the way back to the nation’s...
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip
83-year-old Lee Cramer said 2012 dam burst at the Wailua Reservoir washed away much of his...
‘It’s a hazard’: Kauai homeowner worries next big storm could wash away his home

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 17, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 17, 2022)
After recount of ballots, Democratic incumbent wins razor-thin state Senate race
After recount of ballots, Democratic incumbent wins razor-thin state Senate race
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild....
Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 3-year-old’s killing
Starbucks workers are planning to strike Thursday.
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 US stores
FILE - People inspect the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Hrabove,...
3 get life sentences for 2014 downing of jet over Ukraine