Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

2 hospitalized in listeria outbreak connected to mushrooms

Two people have been hospitalized in an outbreak of listeria that the Centers for Disease...
Two people have been hospitalized in an outbreak of listeria that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is connected to a specific type of mushroom.(MGN)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:31 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two people have been hospitalized in an outbreak of listeria that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is connected to a specific type of mushroom.

The CDC says both people, one from Nevada and one from Michigan, ate enoki mushrooms or “at restaurants with menu items containing enoki mushrooms.”

The same strain of listeria was previously found in a sample of enoki mushrooms collected by the Food and Drug Administration.

The exact size of the outbreak is still not known and could involve other states. The CDC believes more people may have been sickened and didn’t seek medical care. Recent illnesses also may not yet have been reported as it takes three to four weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Investigators are still working to identify specific brands of the mushrooms that may be contaminated.

The CDC previously reported a listeria outbreak in enoki mushrooms in 2020, resulting in more than 20 recalls.

Listeria can cause severe illness with symptoms that can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people typically have fewer symptoms, but listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run
HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the 3-month old boy and discovered the child...
Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured
A judge ruled Eddieson Reyes shot and killed 19-year-old Triston Billimon last June on the of...
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen
President Biden on Wednesday made a brief stop in Hawaii on the way back to the nation’s...
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip

Latest News

Nevada officials say a teen was attacked by a mountain lion earlier this month.
14-year-old attacked by mountain lion, wildlife officials say
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Midday Newscast: Parking rates at Honolulu’s airport to go up starting January
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher’s wife
Mark Imaizumi stands amid a massive mound of toys collected for his annual toy drive.
It started as a small toy drive. Today, it’s success benefits hundreds of children annually
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom