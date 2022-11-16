Tributes
Wednesday marks deadline for Hawaii voters to fix issues with their ballots

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:09 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The deadline for the state to cure ballots is Wednesday.

This means that if there’s a problem with your ballot, you have until 4:30 p.m. to fix it.

Election officials should have notified you by mail if there was an issue — such as a missing signature.

You can also make sure your ballot was counted online at elections.hawaii.gov.

If it wasn’t, contact your county elections office for the next steps.

There are still some key local races yet to be decided because the votes are so close, so make sure you follow up.

