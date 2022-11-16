Wednesday marks deadline for Hawaii voters to fix issues with their ballots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The deadline for the state to cure ballots is Wednesday.

This means that if there’s a problem with your ballot, you have until 4:30 p.m. to fix it.

Election officials should have notified you by mail if there was an issue — such as a missing signature.

You can also make sure your ballot was counted online at elections.hawaii.gov.

If it wasn’t, contact your county elections office for the next steps.

There are still some key local races yet to be decided because the votes are so close, so make sure you follow up.

