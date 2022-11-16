Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Virginia football player Mike Hollins awake, alert after 2nd surgery following deadly shooting

University of Virginia football player Mike Hollins is said to be alert and awake after a...
University of Virginia football player Mike Hollins is said to be alert and awake after a second surgery following a deadly shooting.(University of Virginia)
By Eddie Callahan, Isabella Ledonne and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:04 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A University of Virginia football player continues his recovery after a deadly shooting occurred over the weekend.

WDBJ reports Virginia running back Mike Hollins is out of his second surgery and doing well.

According to the law office of Gordon McKernan, Hollins was able to be taken off a ventilator and out of the ICU.

McKernan is not representing Hollins, but the law office said he has been a longtime family friend.

The Associated Press reports Hollins was severely injured in the shooting that took place Sunday.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a fellow Virginia student, has been arrested and charged with the shooting. He is accused of opening fire on a bus that was returning from a field trip and targeting specific victims — many of them football players — shooting one as he slept.

The shooting left three football players dead while wounding Hollins and another student.

The university has since announced the cancellation of Saturday’s football game in the wake of the deadly shooting.

Jones made a court appearance Wednesday. He did not enter a plea to the numerous charges he faces and said he plans to hire an attorney, according to The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach party in Waimanalo
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
Puletula Wilson
Oahu judge sentences man who drove drunk, went 100 mph before fatal crash
A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana...
Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center
Police have opened an attempted murder case following the incident.
Police identify driver accused of striking man with car during domestic argument
Honolulu police need help identifying to men accused of damaging two rail cars last month.
Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men accused of damaging Honolulu rail cars

Latest News

Romello “Mello” Early (right) noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson...
7th grader uses allowance to buy new Nikes for classmate who was being bullied about his shoes
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill, betting that at least...
Same-sex marriage bill advances in Senate test vote
President Biden on Wednesday made a brief stop in Hawaii on the way back to the nation’s...
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip
A deer crashed through the window of an Alabama home.
GRAPHIC: Officials euthanize deer after it crashes through window of family’s home
The jury found that the state was not liable for the repeated sex assaults of five former...
Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison