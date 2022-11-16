Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by car, 5 critical

A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday. Officials said 23 people, including the driver, were hurt when a car hit county sheriff's recruits on a run.(Source: KABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:11 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say 22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle, and five were critically injured.

County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher says a total of 23 people were injured, including the driver.

In addition to the critically injured, there were four with moderate injuries and 14 with minor injuries.

The crash occurred around dawn Wednesday in suburban Whittier.

A Sheriff’s Department statement says the recruits are part of an academy class.

TV news broadcasts show a large response of firefighters and ambulances in Whittier, as well as numerous individuals in uniform workout clothes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach party in Waimanalo
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
Puletula Wilson
Oahu judge sentences man who drove drunk, went 100 mph before fatal crash
Police have opened an attempted murder case following the incident.
Police identify driver accused of striking man with car during domestic argument
A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana...
Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center
Honolulu police need help identifying to men accused of damaging two rail cars last month.
Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men accused of damaging Honolulu rail cars

Latest News

FILE - A hot dog was used to strike a man in a face, starting a fight, authorities said.
Intoxicated man assaults driver with hot dog, deputies say
The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
Entertainment: Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula is the new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
Entertainment: Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula is the new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 16, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 16, 2022)
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Musk testifies in lawsuit over Tesla compensation package