UVA campus shooting suspect due for 1st court appearance

This booking photo released by the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office shows Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who was arrested Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in the fatal shooting of three football players at the University of Virginia.(Henrico County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:57 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia student accused of killing three members of the football team and wounding two other students in an on-campus shooting was due in court Wednesday morning for his first hearing.

University officials and police have said Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, joined a group of about two dozen others on a field trip Sunday from the Charlottesville campus to see a play in the nation’s capital, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) away. When their bus arrived back on campus, authorities have said Jones opened fire, killing Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, and wounding two others, one of them also a football player.

Jones — who police have said was able to flee the shooting scene, setting off a manhunt and 12-hour campus lockdown — faces three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.

The UVA community is mourning the loss of three football players, who were shot and killed on Sunday evening.(Source;UVA | UVA)

The prosecutor handling the case, Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley, said by email that Jones was expected to appear by video link from a local jail.

Online records do not list an attorney for Jones. If he is financially eligible for court-appointed counsel, an attorney will be appointed Wednesday, Hingeley wrote, adding there also could be a preliminary bail review at the hearing.

Jones has been in custody since he was arrested in suburban Richmond late Monday morning.

University President Jim Ryan said Monday that authorities did not have a “full understanding” of the motive behind the shooting. Court documents filed so far in the matter have offered no additional insight.

Jones was a member of the football team during the 2018 season, a one-semester walk-on, according to athletics director Carla Williams.

In interviews, his father has expressed confusion and astonishment and apologized to the victims’ families.

The violence at the state’s flagship public university has set off days of mourning among students and faculty, the broader Charlottesville community and other supporters. Classes resumed Wednesday and a campus-wide event honoring the victims was in the works.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

