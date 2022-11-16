Tributes
Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center

A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana...
A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana Center, prompting experts to underscore vigilance as the holiday shopping season begins.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested several juveniles in connection with several robberies in Ala Moana.

The robberies happened on Sunday inside the Makai Market Food Court, outside Planet Fitness and near the intersection of Kona and Piikoi. Sources said the suspects were teenagers and they were armed with a machete.

HPD says their investigation continues.

