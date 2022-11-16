Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Mormon church supports legislation for gay marriage

church leaders say the Respect for Marriage Act is a way to protect the rights of LGBTQ...
church leaders say the Respect for Marriage Act is a way to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:38 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Tuesday calling for federal legislation to protect same-sex marriage.

While the LDS church views marriage as a union between a man and a woman, church leaders say the Respect for Marriage Act is a way to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans.

If the Senate passes the act, it would safeguard same-sex and interracial marriages across the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach party in Waimanalo
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
Puletula Wilson
Oahu judge sentences man who drove drunk, went 100 mph before fatal crash
Police have opened an attempted murder case following the incident.
Police identify driver accused of striking man with car during domestic argument
A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana...
Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center
Honolulu police need help identifying to men accused of damaging two rail cars last month.
Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men accused of damaging Honolulu rail cars

Latest News

FILE - A hot dog was used to strike a man in a face, starting a fight, authorities said.
Intoxicated man assaults driver with hot dog, deputies say
The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
Entertainment: Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula is the new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
Entertainment: Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula is the new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 16, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 16, 2022)
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Musk testifies in lawsuit over Tesla compensation package