Man convicted in drunk driving crash that killed passenger sentenced to 20 years in prison
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu Circuit Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a 29-year-old man convicted in a deadly drunk driving crash to 20 years in prison.
Puletula Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2017 crash that left a 21-year-old man dead.
The crash happened on Oct. 6, 2017, and Wilson was intoxicated when he was driving a Toyota sedan down Farrington Highway in Makaha.
Police said he was traveling at least 100 mph when he veered off the road and slammed into a parked pickup truck, sending his vehicle airborne and rolling several times before landing just feet from the water.
The passenger, 21-year-old Troy Kahooilihala, was ejected from the sedan and died at the scene.
“I am very pleased with Judge Wong’s sentence in this case, which sends a strong message that drunk driving will not be tolerated in the City and County of Honolulu,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, in a statement.
“Wilson’s reckless disregard for the safety of others resulted in the death of Troy Kahooilihala, a promising young man who was much loved by his family and the community.”
Family members say Kahooilihala graduated from Waianae High School in 2014 and was just a mile away from home.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.