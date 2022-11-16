Tributes
Man convicted in drunk driving crash that killed passenger sentenced to 20 years in prison

Puletula Wilson
Puletula Wilson(Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:01 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu Circuit Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a 29-year-old man convicted in a deadly drunk driving crash to 20 years in prison.

Puletula Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2017 crash that left a 21-year-old man dead.

The crash happened on Oct. 6, 2017, and Wilson was intoxicated when he was driving a Toyota sedan down Farrington Highway in Makaha.

Police said he was traveling at least 100 mph when he veered off the road and slammed into a parked pickup truck, sending his vehicle airborne and rolling several times before landing just feet from the water.

The passenger, 21-year-old Troy Kahooilihala, was ejected from the sedan and died at the scene.

“I am very pleased with Judge Wong’s sentence in this case, which sends a strong message that drunk driving will not be tolerated in the City and County of Honolulu,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, in a statement.

“Wilson’s reckless disregard for the safety of others resulted in the death of Troy Kahooilihala, a promising young man who was much loved by his family and the community.”

Family members say Kahooilihala graduated from Waianae High School in 2014 and was just a mile away from home.

