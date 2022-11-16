Tributes
The latest student debt relief scam comes from an 808 area code

The call sounds legitimate, but there are some red flags.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:38 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new telephone scam is centered on providing student loan relief.

The Better Business Bureau says it’s the latest in a rash of cons to emerge ever since the Biden Administration announced its plan to forgive federal student loan debt.

The call comes from a number with an 808 area code and appears to sound legitimate.

BUt BBB officials say there are some red flags as the government would never call borrowers directly and the federal program is on hold right now due to legal challenges.

That kind of gray area is perfect for scam artists.

“They love confusion,” said BBB communications manager Roseann Freitas.

“That’s the big thing they enjoy the most because the more something is confusing, the more they can capitalize on it. So they can come in and say, ‘Hey this is the latest, let me help you.’”

No new applications are being accepted while the relief program is tied up in the courts.

BBB says to always double check a website’s legitimacy and reminds the public that these transactions would never be processed over the phone.

