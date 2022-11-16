Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an assault on an infant after he was brought to a hospital to be treated for seizures Monday evening.

Authorities said the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Nehoa Street in the Punchbowl area.

HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the 3-month-old boy and discovered the child suffered serious injuries.

Sources told HNN the baby suffered a skull fracture.

At this point, police said no arrests have been made.

This story will be updated.

