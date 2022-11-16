Tributes
HI NOW
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection

Piʻikea Lopes performs her award winning hula kahiko in a Times Square billboard advertisement.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s 2022 Miss Aloha Hula is the new face of Nike’s indigenous collection.

Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes performs her award winning hula kahiko in a Times Square billboard advertisement.

The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.

She was part of a 9-hour shoot at Makaha Beach in September where she danced hula and was filmed and photographed in Nike apparel.

Aside from being known as an accomplished hula dancer, Lopes is also a competitive powerlifter, who has four state records under her belt in bench press and deadlift.

Lopes graduated from the University of Hawaii at Manoa with a degree in olelo Hawaii.

She’s now working on getting her masters in teaching and is on track to graduate in Spring 2023.

To view the full Nike campaign, click here.

