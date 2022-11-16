Tributes
Search continues for missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Hilo

Kainoha Nowell, missing on Hawaii Island.
Kainoha Nowell, missing on Hawaii Island.(Hawaii Island Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are continuing to search for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Hilo on Tuesday morning.

Kainoha Nowell was last seen in the 100 block of West Lanikaula Street in Hilo around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He was initially reported as a runaway.

Authorities grew increasingly concerned about his welfare because of his age, and said Tuesday afternoon he is considered a missing endangered child.

He is described as 4-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a white or gray jacket with shorts and brown slippers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, or Hawaii Island police at 808-935-3311.

Police did not provide additional details.

This story will be updated.

