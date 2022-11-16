Former Rainbow Warriors Turner Jr. and Byrd selected in 2022 XFL Draft

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two former University of Hawaii football players were selected in the 2022 XFL Draft.

Former UH wide receiver/running back Calvin Turner Jr. was drafted in the second round with the 14th overall pick by the San Antonio Brahmas while wide receiver Cedric Byrd was taken in the third round with the 24th overall pick by the Houston Roughnecks.

How 'bout those island boys?!@_ctjr is a dynamic force that embodies the true definition of a football player. pic.twitter.com/3mZ0QUENsn — San Antonio Brahmas (@XFLBrahmas) November 16, 2022

During his two seasons in the Green and Black, Turner Jr. did it all playing wideout, running back and returned kicks and punts. He tallied 647 yards rushing, 1,422 yards receiving while scoring 23 touchdowns during his tenure.

Byrd was also a two-year player for the Rainbow Warriors, racking up 2,067 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

The 2022 XFL Draft will conclude on Thursday, November 16th.

