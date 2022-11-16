Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Former Rainbow Warriors Turner Jr. and Byrd selected in 2022 XFL Draft

Two former University of Hawaii football players were selected in the 2022 XFL Draft.
Two former University of Hawaii football players were selected in the 2022 XFL Draft.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:32 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two former University of Hawaii football players were selected in the 2022 XFL Draft.

Former UH wide receiver/running back Calvin Turner Jr. was drafted in the second round with the 14th overall pick by the San Antonio Brahmas while wide receiver Cedric Byrd was taken in the third round with the 24th overall pick by the Houston Roughnecks.

During his two seasons in the Green and Black, Turner Jr. did it all playing wideout, running back and returned kicks and punts. He tallied 647 yards rushing, 1,422 yards receiving while scoring 23 touchdowns during his tenure.

Byrd was also a two-year player for the Rainbow Warriors, racking up 2,067 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

The 2022 XFL Draft will conclude on Thursday, November 16th.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach party in Waimanalo
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
Puletula Wilson
Oahu judge sentences man who drove drunk, went 100 mph before fatal crash
A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana...
Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center
Police have opened an attempted murder case following the incident.
Police identify driver accused of striking man with car during domestic argument
Honolulu police need help identifying to men accused of damaging two rail cars last month.
Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men accused of damaging Honolulu rail cars

Latest News

Hawaii football drops home game against Utah State, 41-34
Hawaii Football
Hawaii football drops home game against Utah State, 41-34
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Wahine volleyball continues tear of Big West with sweeps over UC San Diego, UC Irvine
Carissa Moore
Olympic Gold Medalist Carissa Moore meets with fans at Kahala Mall