Forecast: Pleasant conditions to persist through the weekend

Forecast: Trade wind conditions to persist through the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:11 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ridge will remain north of the islands for several days, keeping trade winds blowing. The winds will weaken on Wednesday, then restrengthen later in the week into the weekend. This will bring trades up to windy levels by Sunday. A series of upper disturbances passing near the islands will enhance trade showers at times, mainly from Wednesday night into the weekend, especially for windward Maui and the Big Island. Leeward areas will generally see the most sunshine and the least amount of rain through the period.

A northwest swell continues to fill in and produce High Surf Advisory (HSA) conditions over the northwest islands. This swell will be reinforced by a more northerly swell late Wednesday into Thursday which may require an extension of the HSA for north facing shores. A slight boost by Friday is expected as a small long period south swell moves through.

