Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico

A family is mourning the loss of their daughter weeks after she was found dead after a trip to Mexico. (Source: WBTV)
By Brandon Hamilton and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:08 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A North Carolina family is mourning the loss of their daughter weeks after she didn’t return home from a trip to Mexico.

Parents Bernard and Salamondra Robinson said their daughter, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28. Sadly, they would never see their daughter alive again.

“[I] spoke with her Friday evening. She was having dinner and I never spoke with her again,” Salamondra Robinson said. “On Saturday evening, they called and said she wasn’t feeling well, and they were going to call a doctor. And when they called, the doctor hadn’t arrived yet, but they said she had alcohol poisoning.”

The Robinsons were told that their daughter died from alcohol poisoning, but they aren’t convinced that is the truth.

“After they said it was alcohol poisoning, we received the autopsy report on Thursday and it said that her neck had been broken and she had a back spasm there was a crack, spinal cord was crack,” her parents said. “That took it to a whole ‘nother level because that meant somebody had attacked her.”

Since Shanquella Robinson died in Mexico, national agencies have become involved. In response to the death, the U.S. Department of State issued the following statement:

“We are aware of these reports. Protecting the welfare of U.S. citizens overseas is among our top priorities. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we have no further comment at this time.”

Shanquella Robinson’s body arrived back in Charlotte on Thursday, and a funeral service has been scheduled for next Saturday.

“All I’ve been doing is just crying trying to figure out what happened,” her father said. “I can’t even be a grandfather, can’t even walk her down the aisle, she’s gone.”

The family has contacted the FBI’s Charlotte branch to help solve the mystery surrounding Shanquella Robinson’s death. They also are considering hiring a private investigator.

