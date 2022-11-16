Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year

Denny's $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny's $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 customers get free breakfast for a year.(Source: Denny's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:40 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Denny’s is offering a $5.99 T-shirt that will get you free breakfast every day for a year.

The diner chain on Wednesday revealed details of its wearable Black Friday promotion, the “Everyday Value Tee.”

Denny’s said the T-shirt comes with a sewn-in QR code that lets you redeem an Everyday Value Slam meal “every single day” for a year, which comes out to a value of $2,186.

The Everyday Value Slam meal includes two eggs, two bacon strips or sausage links, and a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.

“This year has been particularly tough on Americans’ wallets,” Denny’s President John Dillon said in a statement. “At Denny’s, we’re always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us.”

Denny’s will sell 150 of the shirts, which will be available on Denny’s merchandise website, https://dinerdrip.com/, starting at 12 a.m. EST on Nov. 24.

The QR codes will be valid through Dec. 31, 2023, in Denny’s locations nationwide for dine-in only.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach party in Waimanalo
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
Puletula Wilson
Oahu judge sentences man who drove drunk, went 100 mph before fatal crash
A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana...
Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center
Police have opened an attempted murder case following the incident.
Police identify driver accused of striking man with car during domestic argument
Honolulu police need help identifying to men accused of damaging two rail cars last month.
Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men accused of damaging Honolulu rail cars

Latest News

The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his...
Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
2 adults, 3 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home
The President greeted Gov. David Ige and his wife on the tarmac along with other dignitaries...
Hawaii News Now (Nov. 16, 2022)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison
Palau grapples with how to respond to climate change, dwindling resources
Palau grapples with how to respond to climate change, dwindling resources