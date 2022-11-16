Tributes
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden on Wednesday made a brief stop in Hawaii on the way back to the nation’s capital following a whirlwind trip in Asia.

Biden landed Wednesday morning so that Air Force One could refuel.

Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but try to ‘manage’ differences

The President greeted Gov. David Ige and his wife on the tarmac along with other dignitaries and service members.

He left before 11 a.m.

During the brief stop, there were strict restrictions for air traffic.

This story will be updated.

