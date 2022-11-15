Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

With fentanyl calls rising, DEA seeks to help first responders separate fact from fiction

First responders in DEA class on safe handling of Fentanyl
First responders in DEA class on safe handling of Fentanyl(HIDTA)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement in Hawaii are now dealing with fentanyl cases almost daily.

And the Drug Enforcement Agency says new data on the powerful opioid can help keep everyone safe during those encounters.

The DEA recently held a training for police, paramedics, firefighters and others who respond to drug calls last week.

Dozens took part in the two-hour class.

“We’re trying to educate first responders on the newest data that we have to lower the fears,” said Victor Vasquez, assistant special agent in charge with the DEA.

Fentanyl is more powerful than heroin and morphine and it is dangerous to handle, but the DEA said proper equipment and precautions will keep rescue workers safe.

“Touching it alone is not going to give you the overdose feel. You need to have it in your blood system,” said Vasquez, adding that masks, glasses and gloves are critical.

Some first responders have reported overdosing at scenes in other states, but it is rare.

Last month, a Honolulu police officer and a Hawaii County officer self-medicated with Narcan because they reported feeling drowsy after responding to drug cases.

The DEA says the new data shows exposure takes more than just casual contact.

“Keeping it away from your face, primarily your nose, mouth and eyes, because that’s the way the fentanyl is going to get into you,” Vasquez said.

Recognizing the signs of exposure and having access to Narcan or Naloxone, which reverses opioid overdoses, are also incredibly important, according to the DEA.

The agency is offering the class for rescue workers on the neighbor islands next.

Naloxone or Narcan can reverse an opioid overdose.
Naloxone or Narcan can reverse an opioid overdose.(Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximate area of the crash, according to HPD.
Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition
Police said 35-year-old Jed Lucio walked into the woman’s unlocked apartment while she was...
Police arrest man accused of breaking in, sexually assaulting woman in her home
27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
Charges filed, bail set at $1.5M for suspect in Big Island crime spree
Kulahaven Farms in Upcountry Maui to end operations by the end of the year.
In blow to local food production, a specialized trout farm suspends operations
Keep It simple, a business built on the concept of a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle opened...
Making sustainability fun: Popular zero-waste store expands to West Oahu

Latest News

hawaii news now
Beach party with drugs and alcohol draws complaints in Waimanalo
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins
6 days after election, close races remain unsettled because of ballot discrepancies
6 days after election, close races remain unsettled because of ballot discrepancies
Lawyers for the prison rape victims at the Women's Community Correctional Center are seeking...
Prison rape victims seek $7.5M in damages, but state argues it’s not liable