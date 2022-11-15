Victims of U.Va. shooting include a former Hawaii student

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia campus lived in Hawaii for several years as a child and attended Saint Louis School.

The principal of Saint Louis confirmed that Devin Chandler was a student at the school from 2013 to 2016.

He attended sixth to eighth grade at the campus before the family relocated to Tennessee.

The school issued the following statement:

“Today we learned the very sad news that a former Saint Louis School student lost his life in the tragic shooting in Virginia. Devin Chandler was a Crusader for three years from 2013 to 2016, from the 6th to the 8th grade. We send the entire Chandler ‘ohana our heartfelt prayers during this very difficult time.”

Chandler was one of three fatally shot after returning to campus following a school trip.

The shooting set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday.

The killings happened at a time when the nation is on edge from a string of mass shootings during the last six months, including an attack that killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb that killed seven people and wounded more than 30; and a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10 people and wounded three.

