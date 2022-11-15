Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Remote undersea volcano likely erupting in Pacific Ocean

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:33 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) - A volcano is likely erupting deep beneath the Pacific Ocean in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, but scientists don’t know for sure because it’s so inaccessible.

All indications are that the Ahyi Seamount began erupting in mid-October, the U.S. Geological Survey said Monday. The Northern Marianas are about 3,800 miles (6,115 kilometers) west of Honolulu.

Scientists are looking to see if the activity is shallow earthquakes or if material exploded from the crater, said Matt Haney, a USGS research geophysicist. Scientists are checking satellite data to see if there’s discolored water, which could suggest material is coming out of the volcano, he said.

“There’s nothing right now that suggests that this eruption will intensify and become a large eruption,” Haney said.

Still, mariners would want to avoid the immediate area, he said.

Activity from an undersea volcanic source was picked up last month by hydroacoustic sensors some 1,400 miles away (2250 kilometers) at Wake Island.

With help from the the Laboratoire de Geophysique in Tahiti and data from seismic stations in Guam and Japan, scientists analyzed the signals to determine the source of the activity was likely Ahyi Seamount, the USGS said in a statement.

Activity has been declining in recent days, the statement said.

Ahyi seamount is a large conical submarine volcano. Its highest point is 259 feet (79 meters) below the surface of the ocean. It’s located about 11 miles (18 kilometers) southeast of the island of Farallon de Pajaros, also known as Uracas.

“There are no local monitoring stations near Ahyi Seamount, which limits our ability to detect and characterize volcanic unrest there,” the agency said. “We will continue to monitor available remote hydrophonic, seismic, and satellite data closely.”

The seamount is part of the Mariana Volcanic Arc, which is a chain of over 60 active volcanoes stretching over 600 miles west of and parallel to the Mariana Trench, the world’s deepest point.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said 35-year-old Jed Lucio walked into the woman’s unlocked apartment while she was...
Police arrest man accused of breaking in, sexually assaulting woman in her home
Police have opened an attempted murder case following the incident.
Police identify driver accused of striking man with car during domestic argument
A beach party in Waimanalo
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana...
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins
Devin Chandler
Football player who attended school in Hawaii as a child among 3 killed in U.Va. shooting

Latest News

Devin Chandler
Football player who attended school in Hawaii as a child among 3 killed in U.Va. shooting
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 15, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 15, 2022)
Researchers use drones to learn how to combat chronic erosion at Waikiki beach
Researchers use drones to learn how to combat chronic erosion at Waikiki beach