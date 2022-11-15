Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Prison rape victims seek $7.5M in damages, but state argues it’s not liable

Rape victims at the Women's Community Correctional Center are asking that a jury award them $7.5 million.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:34 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former inmates at the Women’s Community Correctional Center are asking that a jury award them $7.5 million for repeated sex assaults by prison guards.

In closing arguments Monday, Terry Revere ― an attorney for the women ― said four adult correctional officers sexually assaulted the women at least 53 times between 2013 and 2016, calling their acts “vile” and “disgusting.”

One of the women killed herself four years ago.

“They used their powers to abuse us and take advantage of our helplessness,” said one of the victims, who represented herself during the two-week trial.

All four prison guards were terminated ― and at least one was convicted of sex assault charges.

The guards were accused of forcing the five inmates to have sex with them, oftentimes giving them contraband such as snacks, access to cell phones and even drugs as rewards.

The state said it’s not liable for the actions of rogue corrections officers and that it investigated the assaults and provided treatment for the victims.

“(The warden) had no reason to believe these people were going to commit these crimes,” added Deputy Attorney General Skyler Cruz.

But Revere argued that the state didn’t do enough to prevent the rapes because it not only failed to place surveillance cameras in areas where the crimes occurred but resisted calls to do so.

Prison reform advocates agreed.

“It’s one of the worst facilities you can imagine. And frankly, the state should be hammered for running a facility like that,” said attorney Eric Seitz, who has several outstanding lawsuits against the state’s prison system.

“In my view, the state is liable for every penny. The state has been running these prisons in a callous and calculated manner for many years under this administration.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximate area of the crash, according to HPD.
Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition
Police said 35-year-old Jed Lucio walked into the woman’s unlocked apartment while she was...
Police arrest man accused of breaking in, sexually assaulting woman in her home
27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
Charges filed, bail set at $1.5M for suspect in Big Island crime spree
Kulahaven Farms in Upcountry Maui to end operations by the end of the year.
In blow to local food production, a specialized trout farm suspends operations
Keep It simple, a business built on the concept of a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle opened...
Making sustainability fun: Popular zero-waste store expands to West Oahu

Latest News

hawaii news now
Beach party with drugs and alcohol draws complaints in Waimanalo
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins
6 days after election, close races remain unsettled because of ballot discrepancies
6 days after election, close races remain unsettled because of ballot discrepancies
First responders in DEA class on safe handling of Fentanyl
With fentanyl calls rising, DEA seeks to help first responders separate fact from fiction