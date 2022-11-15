Police: Driver intentionally struck man during domestic argument

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have an attempted murder case after they say a female driver intentionally struck a man in Kahaluu on Monday morning during a domestic argument.

EMS says the man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The incident happened about 9:45 a.m.

HNN cameras were on the scene as the car was being towed away.

The investigation is ongoing.

