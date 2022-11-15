Police: Driver intentionally struck man during domestic argument
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have an attempted murder case after they say a female driver intentionally struck a man in Kahaluu on Monday morning during a domestic argument.
EMS says the man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The incident happened about 9:45 a.m.
HNN cameras were on the scene as the car was being towed away.
The investigation is ongoing.
