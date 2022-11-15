Tributes
PODCAST: Local businessman gives back through scholarships for Native Hawaiian students

Paubox is now offering scholarships to encourage Native Hawaiians to pursue STEM careers.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:53 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii businessman Hoala Greevy considers himself lucky he got to attend Portland State University on a scholarship.

That particular scholarship was provided through Kamehameha Schools but no longer exists, he said.

LISTEN:

Years later, Greevy is now founder CEO of Paubox, a provider of HIPAA compliant email solutions targeting health care organizations.

Greevy, a McKinley High School graduate, wanted to give back in his own way — and help college students the way he was helped.

“Four years ago I thought it was time for me to do something about that and create our own scholarship for Native Hawaiians, and that’s what we did for Paubox,” he said.

The program is called the Paubox Kahikina STEM scholarship.

“So we named the program after my tutu,” he said. “We were close. She never got to go to college.”

Greevy said the scholarship is recurring in nature — and recipients can receive $1,000 a year every year until they graduate.

The goal is for Native Hawaiians to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math — or STEM.

Right now, there are currently 22 active scholarship recipients from across the state.

In the latest episode of Island Beat, Billy V chats with Greevy to get more details on the program and how you can apply.

Click here for more information.

