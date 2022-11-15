Pedestrian struck in Kalihi is Oahu’s 53rd traffic fatality of the year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 53-year-old pedestrian who was struck Saturday night in Kalihi has died.

Police said the woman is the 53rd traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 37 at the same time last year.

The crash happened about 10:50 p.m., when the pedestrian was crossing or walking on Nimitz Highway in the westbound lanes.

It’s not known if speed or alcohol are factors in the crash.

