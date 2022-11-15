Large brush fire in Lahaina now 80% contained, nearly 2,100 acres scorched

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Fire Department said the large brush fire that flared up last week in Lahaina is now 80 percent contained.

As of Monday afternoon, officials said an estimated 2,100 acres has been scorched in the mauka areas between Kahoma and Launiupoko.

MFD said there was a small flare up mauka of Launiupoko, but it was quickly extinguished.

Crews continue to monitor the area. Firefighters are conducting water drops as the steep and rough terrain remain a challenge.

According to the Maui Emergency Management Agency, a mandatory evacuation has not been ordered and there is no immediate threat to homes or others structures.

At this time, there are also no road closures in place.

The fire broke out around 11:40 a.m. on Nov. 8 near Kauaula Valley.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

