Forecast: Slower winds with more showers on the way

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:31 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate trade winds in the forecast through Friday, then becoming breezy over the weekend as the ridge builds north of the state.

Typical trade wind weather continues with passing disturbances on Tuesday and Thursday keeping brief periods of showers in the forecast through Friday.

These passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours from Kauai to Maui.

The next northwest swell is scheduled to arrive this afternoon with advisory conditions possible along many north and west facing exposures late Tuesday into Wednesday.

This swell will be reinforced by a more northerly swell late Wednesday into Thursday.

South shores will remain very small with a minor bump of long period background south swell to fill in later in the week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

