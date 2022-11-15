Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp

The seal for the Federal Bureau of Prisons is seen at Federal Bureau of Prisons headquarters in...
The seal for the Federal Bureau of Prisons is seen at Federal Bureau of Prisons headquarters in Washington, Oct. 24, 2022. A federal prison inmate was able to obtain a firearm at a prison in Arizona and then pulled it out in a visitation room and pointed it at a visitor's head. The Associated Press has learned the  weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in the Nov. 13, incident at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:30 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at a prison camp in Arizona pulled out the gun in a visitation area and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, The Associated Press has learned.

The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’s incident at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.

The incident marked a major security lapse and massive breach of protocol, raising serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bureau of Prisons, which is responsible for more than 150,000 federal inmates.

The Bureau of Prisons tells the AP that the inmate attempted to fire the weapon, which had been concealed in the prison. But the weapon did not fire and no one was injured.

The incident happened at a minimum-security federal prison camp — most of which don’t even have fences and house inmates the Bureau of Prisons considers to be the lowest security risk.

Officials said the inmate was restrained and the firearm was seized. Federal officials have launched an investigation.

The Bureau of Prisons has been plagued by chronic mismanagement, misconduct and a severe staffing crisis. A new director was brought on earlier this year as Justice Department officials attempt to reform the agency.

Federal prison camps were originally designed with low security to make operations easier and to allow inmates tasked with performing work at the prison, like landscaping and maintenance, to avoid repeatedly checking in and out of a main prison facility. But the lax security opened a gateway for contraband, such as drugs, cellphones and weapons.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximate area of the crash, according to HPD.
Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition
Police said 35-year-old Jed Lucio walked into the woman’s unlocked apartment while she was...
Police arrest man accused of breaking in, sexually assaulting woman in her home
27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
Charges filed, bail set at $1.5M for suspect in Big Island crime spree
Kulahaven Farms in Upcountry Maui to end operations by the end of the year.
In blow to local food production, a specialized trout farm suspends operations
Keep It simple, a business built on the concept of a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle opened...
Making sustainability fun: Popular zero-waste store expands to West Oahu

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Rape victims at women's prison seek $7.5M from jury, but state says it's not responsible for the act
It’s part of an upcoming exhibit at the Smithsonian Institute’s National Portrait Gallery.
Queen Liliuokalani’s official portrait travels to Washington D.C. for upcoming exhibit
File photo
PODCAST: Local businessman gives back through scholarships for Native Hawaiian students
Devin Chandler
Victims of U.Va. shooting include a former Hawaii student
Katie Hobbs, Arizona Democratic candidate for governor, waves to supporters at a campaign event...
Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems