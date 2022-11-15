DOJ: California man admits to trafficking meth, fentanyl into Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California man has admitted to mailing nearly a pound of methamphetamine and 300 pills containing fentanyl to a UPS store in Hawaii in November 2019.

Officials said Edward Kim’s co-conspirator in Hawaii was supposed to pick up the packages at the store but he was intercepted by local law enforcement and was arrested.

The 36-year-old also pled guilty to other drug and gun charges, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials said Kim admitted to scheming with others to scam the government out of about $5.5 million worth of unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

They reportedly filed for the financial help using the names of about 460 California state prison inmates and other people.

Kim faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2023.

