Candidate urges voters to check ballots after nearly 900 Maui votes unverified

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been six days since the election, and the Maui County Clerk’s Office says nearly 900 ballots were not counted because of missing or mismatched signatures.

Noelani Ahia, Maui County Council candidate for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency seat, believes that could change the outcome of her race against incumbent Alice Lee.

At last check on Monday, Lee was ahead 504 votes.

“Check your ballot, make sure that your voice is counted because your voice matters. Regardless of who you voted for, it doesn’t matter which candidate or which side or anything like that, the democratic process works because people are allowed to vote,” Ahia said.

The County Clerk’s office said a total of 892 ballots still needed to verified by the close of business on Wednesday.

Incumbent and political veteran Alice Lee said she is not worried about a potential loss.

“This is my 14th election,” Lee said. “I need to take care of my obligations as far as work is concerned, and I try to focus on that, and getting nervous or excited is not going to change the outcome.”

Ahia says it is extremely important for voters to check that their ballot was counted because the council makes a lot of important decisions that affect every resident in the county.

“There’s a lot of voter apathy, and there’s a lot of people who just don’t think that it matters and that their voice will make any difference, and this is the case that shows that every single vote matters,” Ahia said. “It can make a difference in really the makeup of the whole council.”

“I would say calm down and relax and enjoy yourself and we’ll all find out the outcome on Wednesday,” Lee said.

Voters whose ballots were not counted still have a chance to get them verified.

To check your ballot, click here.

If your ballot has not been counted, email the Maui County Clerk’s Office at County.Clerk@mauicounty.us.

