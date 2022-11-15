Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men accused of damaging Honolulu rail cars

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police need help identifying to men accused of damaging two rail cars last month.

Surveillance video shows the pair trespassing in a restricted area behind Leeward Community College on Oct. 9 around 3 a.m.

Officials said they damaged the two rail cars then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Last year, surveillance cameras captured four people breaking into the Aloha Stadium rail station in Halawa and walking along the track.

The incident prompted the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation to issue a public warning that the rail that powers the train is fully energized and touching it can result in death.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

