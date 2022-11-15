Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Alaska Airlines partners with Mokulele Airlines in effort to boost inter-island travel

CEO Ben Minicucci discusses Alaska Airlines' new partnership with Mokulele in an effort to boost inter-island travel.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:36 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alaska Airlines on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Mokulele Airlines in an effort to boost inter-island travel.

“We’re excited to give our guests access to more beautiful parts of the state,” said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci.

Through the partnership, Alaska Airlines travelers will be able to fly directly to seven new locations and two islands not directly served by Alaska — including Hilo, Lanai and Molokai.

Starting early 2023, travelers be able to book Mokulele flights directly through Alaska Airlines online and will also earn miles.

With Alaska as a U.S. carrier, this would also extend to sister airlines on the mainland.

The news coincides with Alaska’s 15th anniversary of service to the Hawaiian islands. It launched its first flight between Seattle and Honolulu on Oct. 12, 2007.

Mokulele serves 10 destinations in Hawaii: Honolulu on Oahu; Hana, Kahului and Kapalua on Maui; Hilo, Waimea-Kohala and Kona on Hawaii Island; Lanai City on Lanai; and Kalaupapa and Hoolehua on Molokai.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said 35-year-old Jed Lucio walked into the woman’s unlocked apartment while she was...
Police arrest man accused of breaking in, sexually assaulting woman in her home
Police have opened an attempted murder case following the incident.
Police identify driver accused of striking man with car during domestic argument
A beach party in Waimanalo
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana...
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins
Devin Chandler
Football player who attended school in Hawaii as a child among 3 killed in U.Va. shooting

Latest News

All indications are that the Ahyi Seamount began erupting in mid-October, the U.S. Geological...
Remote undersea volcano likely erupting in Pacific Ocean
Devin Chandler
Football player who attended school in Hawaii as a child among 3 killed in U.Va. shooting
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 15, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 15, 2022)