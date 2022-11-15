Alaska Airlines partners with Mokulele Airlines in effort to boost inter-island travel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alaska Airlines on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Mokulele Airlines in an effort to boost inter-island travel.

“We’re excited to give our guests access to more beautiful parts of the state,” said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci.

Through the partnership, Alaska Airlines travelers will be able to fly directly to seven new locations and two islands not directly served by Alaska — including Hilo, Lanai and Molokai.

Starting early 2023, travelers be able to book Mokulele flights directly through Alaska Airlines online and will also earn miles.

With Alaska as a U.S. carrier, this would also extend to sister airlines on the mainland.

The news coincides with Alaska’s 15th anniversary of service to the Hawaiian islands. It launched its first flight between Seattle and Honolulu on Oct. 12, 2007.

Mokulele serves 10 destinations in Hawaii: Honolulu on Oahu; Hana, Kahului and Kapalua on Maui; Hilo, Waimea-Kohala and Kona on Hawaii Island; Lanai City on Lanai; and Kalaupapa and Hoolehua on Molokai.

