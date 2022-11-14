Trade wind conditions to dominate the work week

Trade wind weather will prevail for the next several days. Moderate to locally breezy trades will continue through Tuesday, and then weaken somewhat on Wednesday.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, but we have a first alert for the possibility for more rainfall and maybe a few heavy showers along a narrow convergence band of moisture Monday night into Tuesday.

Looking ahead, trade winds are expected to increase again near the end of the week, with forecast models showing another upper level trough near or over the state around Friday, which could bring another round of enhanced showers.

In surf, a high surf advisory has been extended until 6 a.m. Monday for the north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau, and the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Waves will likely fall below advisory levels by daybreak.

South shores will have smaller surf Monday, while the breezy trade winds will continue to generate rough and choppy conditions for east-facing shores.

For mariners, the small craft advisory has been extended overnight for waters around Kauai County and Oahu for high seas, and for strong winds around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

