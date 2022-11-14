Towering pine tree in Kailua chosen to be displayed for the holidays at Honolulu Hale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu harvested this year’s Christmas tree in Kailua on Monday morning in preparation for the annual Honolulu City Lights celebration.

The large Cook Pine tree was donated by Seth Cleveland Jr. and is the second tree he’s given to the city for the holidays.

”What a gorgeous Christmas tree for what we hope will be a beautiful holiday celebrating this year,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

After the tree was harvested in Kailua, city crews transported it to the Blaisdell Center to be trimmed and eventually setup at Honolulu Hale.

The Mayor’s Tree Topping Ceremony is set for Dec. 2 and the official opening ceremony for Honolulu City Lights will take place on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

For more information on the city’s holiday festivities, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.