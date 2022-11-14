Sacrifices of Nisei veterans highlighted at Pearl Harbor Visitor Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tribute to Nisei veterans took place at the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center over the weekend.

Park volunteers and staff talked about the sacrifices made by the second generation Japanese American service members who served in World War II. Two Nisei veterans were also in attendance.

“It’s an American story what the Nisei soldiers did during WWII to not only fight the battle in Europe and the Pacific war but to fight against prejudice here in this country,” Nisei Veterans Legacy President Lynn Heirakujii said.

A number of people gathered to hear the stories and share their respects.

“Their legacy allowed us to protect and preserve freedoms and also provide for security throughout the world,”

Sunday and Monday, current and veteran U.S. Marine members and their dependents are invited to join a USS Arizona Memorial boat program.

