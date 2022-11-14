Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested

Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles in a remote part of Antelope Valley. She was the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 2.(Source: Castillo Family via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:58 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (CNN) - Police in California say they’ve recovered the remains of a single mother of two who was reported missing last week.

Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles in a remote part of Antelope Valley. She was the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 2.

Police say they’ve arrested Castillo’s ex-husband, 25-year-old Zarbab Ali, in connection to her death. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

Castillo’s sister reported her missing Thursday after finding signs of a struggle, including a significant amount of blood, at the mother’s home.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
Approximate area of the crash, according to HPD.
Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition
Chris and Manny Orupabo's adoption journey began in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi points out a utility room housing an air conditioning unit next...
Plans move forward for $100M renovation of ‘antiquated’ Honolulu Hale
Keep It simple, a business built on the concept of a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle opened...
Making sustainability fun: Popular zero-waste store expands to West Oahu

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine’s leader calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’
President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
Biden, Xi seek to ‘manage our differences’ in face-to-face meeting
Four people were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho campus. The university...
4 University of Idaho students found dead near campus
Police say the suspect in a reported shooting at the University of Virginia is at large and...
3 killed in shooting at University of Virginia; suspect at large