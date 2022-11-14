Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Kalihi

Honolulu police lights
Honolulu police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:48 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Kalihi convenience store late Saturday.

Authorities said it happened at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Kalihi Street around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, a male suspect flashed a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

He ran off, but no money was taken, police said.

He was still on the run as of Monday.

Police are still investigating.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximate area of the crash, according to HPD.
Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition
Keep It simple, a business built on the concept of a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle opened...
Making sustainability fun: Popular zero-waste store expands to West Oahu
27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
Charges filed, bail set at $1.5M for suspect in Big Island crime spree
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
Kulahaven Farms in Upcountry Maui to end operations by the end of the year.
In another blow to local food production, Maui’s Kulahaven Farms ending operations

Latest News

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, November 14, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, November 14, 2022
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 14, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 14, 2022)
Christmas Tree
City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration
Police said 35-year-old Jed Lucio walked into the woman’s unlocked apartment while she was...
Police arrest man accused of breaking in, sexually assaulting woman in her home