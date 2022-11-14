Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Kalihi convenience store late Saturday.

Authorities said it happened at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Kalihi Street around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, a male suspect flashed a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

He ran off, but no money was taken, police said.

He was still on the run as of Monday.

Police are still investigating.

This story will be updated.

