Police arrest man accused of breaking in, sexually assaulting woman in her home

Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:01 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulting her.

Officials said the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Friday when 35-year-old Jed Lucio allegedly walked into the woman’s unlocked apartment while she was sleeping and started groping her.

He reportedly ran off when she woke up.

But, authorities said he was found shortly after in another unit of the apartment building.

Lucio faces sexual assault and burglary charges.

