Hawaii football drops home game against Utah State, 41-34

The late game woes continued for the Rainbow Warriors football team, dropping another game Saturday night to Utah State.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late game woes continued for the Rainbow Warriors football team, dropping another game Saturday night to Utah State at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

“It’s just a few little things that we’ve just got to fix and clean up to get better, but the hard part is were running out of games.” UH quarterback Brayden Schager told reporters following the game.

The ‘Bows fell, 41-34 to Utah State despite putting up season high numbers in scoring and total offense. It would be the turnovers and penalties that would put UH in the loss column — dropping the Braddahhood to 2-9 on the season.

“It’s kind of been the story of our season, we do something good and then he gets called back or I mean I make a mistake, somebody makes a mistake we’re just not playing 11-man football.” Schager said. “We always got one guy making a mistake and a lot of times that’s me and a lot of times that’s other guys, but it doesn’t matter, it’s always one guy messing up and it’s going to mess up the whole play.”

Now looking towards the last two games of the year, Hawaii is trying to go out on a high note for their departing seniors. It’s a class that will be remembered for a very long time.

We are playing for the seniors, you know, the seniors to me mean everything.” UH head coach Timmy Chang said. “They didn’t leave the program, they stayed here, they’re playing for this damn state and that’s what I love.”

“I chose to stay home and play for the state and for them to stay here that’s all that matters.”

The ‘Bows are back at home next week for senior night against UNLV — the ninth island showdown.

