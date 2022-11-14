Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to linger through Wednesday

Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail into next weekend, except for a period of slightly lighter winds around the middle of the week.

Showery low clouds will favor windward slopes and coasts, with some showers occasionally drifting into leeward areas of the smaller islands.

Current forecast anticipates higher rainfall chances over Kauai on Monday, shifting to Oahu and Maui County Tuesday.

The island atmosphere will be somewhat unstable the next couple of days, allowing some showers to become briefly heavy.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

The High Surf Advisory (HSA) for north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, as well as north facing shores of Oahu, Molokai, and Maui has been extended until Monday morning.

The next northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Tuesday with possible advisory level wave height late Tuesday into Wednesday.

This swell will be reinforced by a more northerly swell late Wednesday into Thursday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Most Read

Approximate area of the crash, according to HPD.
Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition
Keep It simple, a business built on the concept of a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle opened...
Making sustainability fun: Popular zero-waste store expands to West Oahu
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
Charges filed, bail set at $1.5M for suspect in Big Island crime spree
Kulahaven Farms in Upcountry Maui to end operations by the end of the year.
In another blow to local food production, Maui’s Kulahaven Farms ending operations

Latest News

Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to linger through Wednesday
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to linger through Wednesday
There's a chance for a few more showers late Monday into Tuesday.
Trade wind conditions dominate the work week
There's a chance for a few more showers late Monday into Tuesday.
Trade wind conditions to dominate the work week
Showers and winds will ease Sunday, but more showers are possible late Monday into Tuesday.
Easing winds, less active showers on the way