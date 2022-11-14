Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to linger through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail into next weekend, except for a period of slightly lighter winds around the middle of the week.

Showery low clouds will favor windward slopes and coasts, with some showers occasionally drifting into leeward areas of the smaller islands.

Current forecast anticipates higher rainfall chances over Kauai on Monday, shifting to Oahu and Maui County Tuesday.

The island atmosphere will be somewhat unstable the next couple of days, allowing some showers to become briefly heavy.

The High Surf Advisory (HSA) for north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, as well as north facing shores of Oahu, Molokai, and Maui has been extended until Monday morning.

The next northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Tuesday with possible advisory level wave height late Tuesday into Wednesday.

This swell will be reinforced by a more northerly swell late Wednesday into Thursday.

