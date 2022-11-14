“Dream” musical showcases students’ efforts to bring Filipino curriculum to Hawaii schools

Tributes
Dream musical showcases fight to bring Filipino history and curriculum to Hawaii schools
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:42 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered to watch “Dream” the musical, which premiered at the historic Hawaii Theater on Friday to raise funds for the Filipino Community Center.

The center is celebrating its 20th anniversary, with a host of programs this year.

It starred renowned Broadway artists from Miss Saigon productions across the world, including Hawaii’s own Kristian Lei, who also directed the show.

Local writer and producer AJ Halagao based the screenplay on Filipino history and the real life students working to establish a Filipino curriculum in Hawaii schools.

The students are currently submitting a proposal to the state Department of Education.

Also this weekend, nonprofit FAMES Hawaii celebrated its 18th anniversary with a banquet to award scholarships to outstanding local students.

The organization promotes mentorship and leadership development for entrepreneurs.

“There’s a lot of opportunities and desire for young Filipino Americans to not only have businesses, but to get to know each other to get to know their culture,” said Anna Davide, UH Manoa JABSOM student and scholarship awardee.

FAMES leaders say they’ve awarded $500,000 to students over the years and support many causes including domestic violence prevention.

